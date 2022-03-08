This weekend, the yesteryear diva Mumtaz who flew to Mumbai last week from her home in London, threw a party where she invited all her friends from the film industry.

SCOOP: Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy come face-to-face after 40 Years at a party

The highlight of the evening was Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy who were once a devoted couple until he decided to marry Poonam and leave his past behind, came face-to-face for the first time in 40 years.

“It was most unexpected. Mumtaz had invited all her friends, from Dharamji and Shatruji to Hemaji and Waheedaji. Reena Roy who is a recluse showed up to everyone’s surprise, just at the moment when Shatru saab walked in with his gracious wife,” an eyewitness tells me.

So what happened next? “Nothing sensational. The couple exchanged pleasantries with Reenaji who seemed to have come alone to the party. She has lost a lot of weight,” says the eyewitness.

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha accused of land forgery by Pune resident, files complaint with ED

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.