Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the man behind the super hit cop films of Bollywood like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, is all set to make his digital debut with a cop thriller series. For months, there have been speculations that Sidharth Malhotra will lead his project which marks his debut in the digital streaming platform. Now, it's confirmed that the actor is indeed a part of the project and the shoot for the same begins on March 10.

Sidharth Malhotra to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop thriller series, shooting for Amazon Prime Video show begins on March 10

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video and it will have an eight-episode arc. The series will be jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and his Chief Assistant Director Sushwanth Prakash. The shooting for the same begins tomorrow at Mumbai's Vile Parle.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in 2018, Rohit Shetty revealed, "We are working on it. We are working on something in which I will be the showrunner. I don't want to invest that much time when we started writing it. We are working on something which my Chief AD (assistant director) will be directing. I will be the showrunner. What we realized was, if you are genuinely working on something and it is of a big scale, it's like making four films. It's 10 hours of footage. If you really want to cash on it, I am not saying it's the easy way but if you really want something like what we are working on, that will take a lot of time. That's what we have realized, me and my team. We have been working for one year on the script. It's been almost a year now but still, we are not ready with the final draft like 'Yeah this is the draft we want to shoot'. It's genuine and on a bigger scale. It's like putting in hard work for four films because the footage is for ten hours. We are giving four films' energy into it. Yeah, I will be the showrunner of what we are doing but just doing it I didn't see myself going all out and doing it, I don't see it happening now. But, yeah, my company is doing it, I will be there throughout and our Chief AD will be directing it.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is set to bring Ranveer Singh again in a new avatar in Cirkus. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will next star in Thank God and Yodha.

