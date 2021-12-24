comscore

Shatrughan Sinha accused of land forgery by Pune resident, files complaint with ED

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

A Pune resident has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against politician-actor Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha and their son, accusing them of false possession of land. The complaint against the Sinha family states that the ownership of the land was falsely represented.

According to the reports, the ED sources said that a special inquiry team will probe the allegations to ascertain if the case comes under the Money Laundering Act.

Sandeep Dabadhe, in his written objection.  against the Sinha family, asserted that about one hectare of land enrolled in the name of his father, has been falsified by actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his family members. The ED sources claim that the matter is currently under the local police station. Despite the estate being registered in the name of Sandeep’s father Gorakh Dabadhe, it is claimed by the Sinha family, he said.

The ED’s investigation team has begun the probe and is working towards ascertaining whether the case comes under the Money Laundering Act. Neither Shatrughan Sinha nor any of his family members have responded to the allegations made in the complaints filed with the ED.

Also Read: “It’s up to us to ensure our children are drugs free” – Shatrughan Sinha

