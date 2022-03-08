Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter going on floors in September to Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut to Fardeen Khan opening up about his absence from the screen, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Trending Bollywood News: From Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter going on floors in September to Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut to Fardeen Khan opening up about his absence from the screen, here are today’s top trending entertainment news

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to go on floors in September; makers aim Gandhi Jayanti 2023 release

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the first time for the film Fighter. The film directed by Siddharth Anand reunites Hrithik with the filmmaker after the super hit film War and Bang Bang. The film is an aerial-based action thriller reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 250 crore. While the film was announced over a year ago, the makers are now set to take the film on floors.

As per the latest reports, Fighter will go on floors by August-end or early September this year. Read more.

Radhe Shyam makers voluntarily shorten the film by 12 minutes; Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer is now 138 minutes long

Bollywood Hungama has found out that the Telugu version of Radhe Shyam was recently trimmed by 12 minutes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted the film a U/A certificate on December 22, 2021. At that point, the duration of the film was 150 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes. Last week, the Radhe Shyam makers decided to voluntarily cut several scenes and also add some sequences to the film for a better impact. Read on.

Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot, joins the cast of Netflix’s spy thriller Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film marks Alia’s global debut after dominating the Bollywood scene as one of India’s biggest stars that includes her winning four Filmfare Awards. Jamie Dornan is also set to to star alongside Gal Gadot in the spy thriller Heart of Stone. The plot is kept under wraps. Continue to read for more details.

EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan- “Natasha and I lost our twins in the sixth month of pregnancy”

Actor Fardeen Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with the upcoming film Visfot directed by Kookie Gulati and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. The team recently wrapped the shoot of the film. Before announcing his comeback, Fardeen had grabbed attention over his stunning physical transformation. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen spoke in detail about his absence from the movies and why he shifted to London with his wife Natasha. The actor also revealed why he did not return to the screens in 2013 after the birth of his daughter. Read on.

Sonakshi Sinha dismisses reports about non-bailable warrant issued against her in fraud case – “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money”

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha issued a statement on Tuesday dismissing reports suggesting that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her in a 2019 fraud case. The actress was reportedly accused of not attending an event in Delhi after allegedly receiving an advance payment of around Rs. 37 lakh. Read her detailed statement here.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.