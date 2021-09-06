On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Priyamani started shooting for Tamil director Atlee's upcoming pan India film in Pune. The yet untitled film is said to be an action packed thriller with Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. And now, we have an exclusive scoop on the film.

"It's a typical Atlee film with all the commercial trappings in the screenplay. While there are ample twists and turns in the narrative, one of the sub-plots is inspired by Money Heist. In a key juncture, the negative character of SRK assembles a team and organises the biggest bank heist one has ever heard off. The character on other side of law is essentially a robber by profession, but with a strong backstory," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

It's this track which sets the tone of the film and results in a face-off between the two characters of Shah Rukh Khan, the second being that of a cop/special agent. "There are many other facets to the screenplay of Atlee's next and the heist is just tip of the iceberg in terms of surprise elements. Get ready to witness the biggest Masala entertainers in today's time," the source further told us. The entire screenplay has been developed by Atlee himself with his team of writers. The creative team of Red Chillies too was involved closely in the script development process.

The movie also stars Sunil Grover in a pivotal role; however, his character details have been kept under wraps. Interestingly, SRK's Red Chillies at one point in time was toying with the idea of remaking Money Heist in Hindi in collaboration with Netflix. After multiple script development sessions, the idea was dropped as the outcome was not so satisfying. However, it seems that one of the subplots from that version of script has found a place in Atlee's next. And well, we can't wait to see SRK bring in his own spin to the character of Professor!

