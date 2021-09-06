A startling report in the Economic Times BFSI.com claims the producers of the Amitabh Bachchan - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions, have approached insurance companies with five large claims that accumulated to over Rs 50 crores.

The report then goes on to say, “The production is learnt to have been insured for over Rs 400 crore, which could be the total cost of the movie. While few production houses can claim insurance over pandemic-hit delays, Brahmastra has faced trouble much before that. One of the insurance claims is learnt to have been over unexpected delays due to the movie’s lead actor Alia Bhatt’s illness in 2019.”

However, when I contacted Karan Johar about the above story his categorical reply was “NOT TRUE AT ALL” in bold letters. Strange that even reputed non-entertainment sectors of the media have begun to resort to highly speculative reportage.

