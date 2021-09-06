Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.09.2021 | 10:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Karan Johar refutes insurance claims for Brahmastra

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

A startling report in the Economic Times BFSI.com claims the producers of the Amitabh Bachchan - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions, have approached insurance companies with five large claims that accumulated to over Rs 50 crores.

Karan Johar refutes insurance claims for Brahmastra

The report then goes on to say, “The production is learnt to have been insured for over Rs 400 crore, which could be the total cost of the movie. While few production houses can claim insurance over pandemic-hit delays, Brahmastra has faced trouble much before that. One of the insurance claims is learnt to have been over unexpected delays due to the movie’s lead actor Alia Bhatt’s illness in 2019.”

However, when I contacted Karan Johar about the above story his categorical reply was “NOT TRUE AT ALL” in bold letters. Strange that even reputed non-entertainment sectors of the media have begun to resort to highly speculative reportage.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar fights back tears as he pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I am numb, I can’t even breathe’

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Police intensifies investigation in FIR…

Sidharth Shukla had forcibly sent Rs. 20,000…

Sidharth Shukla was not keen on Bollywood

Sidharth Shukla’s family tells Mumbai Police…

No film with Vicky Kaushal, says Karan Johar

Jacqueline Fernandez was a victim in Rs. 200…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification