comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.05.2023 | 5:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win with her girl gang, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty; see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win with her girl gang, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty; see pics

en Bollywood News Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win with her girl gang, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty; see pics

Actress Raveena Tandon was honoured with the Padma Shri on April 5, 2023. She received the award in front of her husband and children.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Who says that actresses can't be friends? This has been entirely disproven by Raveena Tandon's most recent Instagram post. Recently, the multi-talented actress won the Padma Shri. Elated about the same, the actress partied hard with her girl gang to celebrate the honour.

Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win with her girl gang, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty; see pics

Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win with her girl gang, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty; see pics

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, Raveena shared multiple pics from the soirée. The actress looked breathtaking in a black and white dress. Meanwhile, her friend Juhi Chawla joined in the celebrations, as she was seen cheering on her friend. 

In addition, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Madhoo Shah and Gayatri Joshi too marked their presence, along with many other friends of the actor. The party venue looked bright. Sharing the same, Raveena wrote, " Love , friends , positivity……And the Padmashree celebrations continue .. thank you my dearest darling @bijalmeswani for a lovely afternoon and getting my loved ones together to celebrate.. An exemplary host B ♥️, such a lovely afternoon of fun, laughter and sisterhood . Thank you ♥️"

This party was organized by Raveena's friend Bijal Meswani. When Raveena celebrated her Padma Shri award with her girl gang, it would be a joyful and memorable occasion for her. It is always heartwarming to see individuals acknowledge and celebrate their achievements with their loved ones and close friends.

For the unversed, on April 5 this year, the Bollywood actress was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the Capital. President of India Droupadi Murmu honoured her with the prestigious award. 

Also Read: Raveena Tandon speaks on the changing landscape of the male-dominated film industry; says, “We are going slowly but surely”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan…

Pandya Store: New Twist in the Star Plus…

Release date of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan…

Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi come together…

Irrfan Khan’s last film Apno Se Bewafai to…

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification