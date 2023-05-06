Actress Raveena Tandon was honoured with the Padma Shri on April 5, 2023. She received the award in front of her husband and children.

Who says that actresses can't be friends? This has been entirely disproven by Raveena Tandon's most recent Instagram post. Recently, the multi-talented actress won the Padma Shri. Elated about the same, the actress partied hard with her girl gang to celebrate the honour.

Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win with her girl gang, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty; see pics

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, Raveena shared multiple pics from the soirée. The actress looked breathtaking in a black and white dress. Meanwhile, her friend Juhi Chawla joined in the celebrations, as she was seen cheering on her friend.

In addition, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Madhoo Shah and Gayatri Joshi too marked their presence, along with many other friends of the actor. The party venue looked bright. Sharing the same, Raveena wrote, " Love , friends , positivity……And the Padmashree celebrations continue .. thank you my dearest darling @bijalmeswani for a lovely afternoon and getting my loved ones together to celebrate.. An exemplary host B ♥️, such a lovely afternoon of fun, laughter and sisterhood . Thank you ♥️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

This party was organized by Raveena's friend Bijal Meswani. When Raveena celebrated her Padma Shri award with her girl gang, it would be a joyful and memorable occasion for her. It is always heartwarming to see individuals acknowledge and celebrate their achievements with their loved ones and close friends.

For the unversed, on April 5 this year, the Bollywood actress was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the Capital. President of India Droupadi Murmu honoured her with the prestigious award.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon speaks on the changing landscape of the male-dominated film industry; says, “We are going slowly but surely”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.