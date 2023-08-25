Ajay Devgn, who received a lot of love for his portrayal of an action-packed hero in Bholaa, is excited about his film getting a world television premiere. For the unversed, the film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, featuring Karthi and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, the social media platform of Zee Network took to its official handle to announce the world premiere of the film on their popular movie channel Zee Cinema on Sunday, August 27.

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa gets its world television premiere on Zee Cinema

Ahead of the world television premiere, the leading man of the film Ajay Devgn opened up about the film, saying, "The movie is a large-scale action spectacle with an emotional core. The process of creating Bholaa has been a fulfilling journey for me as both a director and an actor. I've consistently strived to introduce innovative filmmaking techniques, many of which are used in the action sequences in the film. The heartfelt connection between the father and daughter in the film is bound to resonate with numerous people. I am looking forward to audiences watching the film on television and immersing themselves in the world of Bholaa."

Speaking about the film, Bholaa is a former convict, who is released after 10 years of imprisonment and wants to reunite with his daughter, whom he hasn't seen for years. However, this is abruptly halted when he becomes unwittingly involved in a well-coordinated drug-bust. As events unfold, Bholaa is forced to confront his past and make difficult decisions while pushing through obstacles lurking at every corner.



Also starring Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Amala Paul, among others, the film, which had a theatrical release on March 30, later also premiered digitally on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023. It received a lot of love from audiences, especially action-lovers who appreciated it for its high-octane stunt sequences.

