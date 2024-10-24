Last month, we informed readers that the documentary show The Roshans will premiere on Netflix in December 2024. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that there's a slight change in the plan. The much-awaited show will now be released a month later, in January 2025.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The Roshans is now expected to release on January 10. The day is special as it also happens to be the birthday of superstar Hrithik Roshan."

In fact, the second week of January 2025 will be a significant one for the Roshan family. Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released on January 14, 2000. Hence, it will celebrate its 25th anniversary in the said week. In other words, Hrithik will also complete 25 years as a film actor. And that's not all. The much-loved Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun (1995), directed by Rakesh Roshan, will celebrate its 30th anniversary, on January 13.

As the name suggests, The Roshans throws light on the members of the Roshan family who are or were a part of the industry, that is, composer Roshan, musician-son Rajesh Roshan, filmmaker-son Rakesh Roshan and the latter’s superstar son, Hrithik Roshan.

As per reports, director Shashi Ranjan began work on The Roshans in the first half of 2023. It will document their journey and feature interviews of not just the members of the Roshan family but also Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal etc. On January 23 this year, Rakesh Roshan posted a picture of him posing with SRK. In the caption, he thanked the superstar for contributing to The Roshans.

On the film front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and will be released on Independence Day 2025. Rakesh Roshan, meanwhile, is working on Krrish 4, which also stars Hrithik.

