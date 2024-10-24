Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand has been a historic all-time blockbuster. Yesterday marked another momentous achievement for Pathaan, as it was bestowed with the prestigious IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for Cinematic Excellence. This accolade not only underscores the cinematic brilliance of the film but also highlights its contribution to global tourism and the promotion of Indian culture on the international stage.

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award

Released to critical and commercial acclaim, Pathaan captivated audiences with its dynamic storytelling, and stunning visuals, starring the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan along with megastars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. However, beyond the gripping narrative and action-packed sequences, the film also showcased an array of breathtaking locations, skillfully interwoven into the plot. From the sun-drenched beaches of Spain to the architectural marvels of the Middle East, Pathaan transported viewers to far-off lands, sparking wanderlust and inspiring travel around the globe.

The IIFTC Tourism Impact Award is a testament to Pathaan's role in fostering a deeper connection between cinema and tourism. This recognition also reflects the growing importance of Indian cinema in the global context. With this honour, Pathaan joins the ranks of films that have left an indelible mark on both cinema and tourism, proving that storytelling has the power to transcend borders and inspire journeys across the globe.

