Returning with another new show on marriage and customs is ZEE TV which promises to trace the journey of Reet and Raghav, where they make a startling choice of ‘aata saata marriage’, to marry not for love, but as a ‘guarantee’ for their siblings’ happiness. Based in Gwalior, North India, where such customs are prevalent, Reet is played by Ayushi Khurana and Raghav is portrayed by the handsome Bharat Ahlawwat. After they unveiled the promo of their new show on Wednesday, October 23, the two actors have decided to give excited fans a further sneak peek into their characters.

Speaking about her character Reet, she is a fiercely independent and sharp-witted reporter from a middle-class family based in Gwalior. She has often been at the helm of challenging redundant societal norms, using her voice to question archaic mindsets. Elaborating on her character, Ayushi Khurana said, “I've been eagerly waiting for a challenging character like Reet since a while now, and I'm thrilled that I finally got such a part to play. She is a focused, emotional, helpful, and determined person, and I can relate to her on many levels. In real life as well, I enjoy helping those around me and I'm very protective of my family just like Reet. Although I thought it would be a tricky character to portray, I instantly connected with her because of our similarities and that has helped me bring alive Reet in an apt manner. I hope the audience will shower their love for this character and our show.”

On the other hand, Raghav is said to be a temperamental man-child with a tough exterior that masks a wounded soul. Running a successful construction business, he affectionately spoils his younger sister Unnati with gifts. Though Raghav doesn’t advocate for age-old traditions, a turn of events forces him to prioritise his sister’s happiness over his own beliefs. Bharat Ahlawwat too decided to give a deeper insight adding, “My character of Raghav has many interesting layers, and that is really exciting. He is a volatile man who behaves tough but deep down he is a wounded soul who is trying to cover up his emotions at all times. I can’t wait to experience his journey. I believe that, as an actor, trying out different characters helps you evolve and improve your craft, and that is what I am looking forward to doing. I hope I do justice to this character.”

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile not only focuses on aata saata marriage custom that is still prevalent across parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but it also promises a bold narrative that will take an unconventional dive into the complex dynamics of relationships, driven by the love for family with two modern, headstrong protagonists.

At the heart of the show is a single question: Can a relationship born out of the necessity of preserving the pride and honour of one’s siblings ever make room for love? To secure his sister’s future, Raghav embraces a tradition he would have otherwise rejected and insists on Reet marrying him in return, making Reet a collateral of sorts —a safeguard to ensure that if Unnati is mistreated in her new home, Reet will face the consequences. The show explores the high-stakes decisions that Reet and Raghav face, as they navigate their unconventional union. Both alphas in their own right, their journey is as much about clashing egos as it is about self-discovery.

The show delves into the collision of old-world traditions with the progressive values of today’s generation, setting up an intense emotional rollercoaster. Conceptualized and created by Sonnal A Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile will premiere on ZEE TV but the date and time are yet to be revealed by the makers.

