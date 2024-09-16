The much discussed Diwali 2024 clash between Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the Rohit Shetty multi-starrer Singham Again could be averted as the director along with his partners are in intense discussions to delay the film by two weeks. According to trade buzz, the last three days have seen a series of meetings between Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Jio Studios, Reliance Entertainment, and Kumar Mangat to discuss the release date of Singham Again.

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn may postpone Singham Again by two weeks; likely to release on November 15?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Horror comedies are the flavour of the season post the release of Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is something that can't be taken lightly at this point in time. Singham Again team is looking at a possible solo release on November 15, rather than indulging in a clash on November 1." The source further informed us that this is a collective discussion, happening to ensure that Singham Again gets a clear run.

"Singham Again is a mega-budget film and the makers are weighing all the pros and cons before taking the final call. There is an analysis going on to determine the pros and cons of November 1 V/s November 15 release. A final call on the release date will be taken in the next 24 hours, but the matter of fact is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a competitor today due to horror comedies being the talk of the town. If Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao can do Rs. 600 crores, then the sky is the limit for a much bigger franchise with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, Singham Again is the biggest film of Hindi cinema boosting of star-cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. However, the makers want to be extra sure on the date, as the bigger the star cast, the bigger the expectations of delivering a blockbuster.

