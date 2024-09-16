comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan DENIES US tour in 2024, issues official statement: “Completely false. Please do not trust”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has issued a statement through his team, warning fans about fraudulent claims regarding his supposed upcoming US tour. The actor made it clear that he has no plans to perform or travel to the United States in 2024.

The official statement, shared across Salman Khan's social media platforms, stated, "This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organising any upcoming concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr. Khan will be performing are completely false. Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events."

Legal Action to Follow Against False Promotions

The statement further cautioned fans and potential event organizers, asserting that legal measures will be taken against anyone attempting to use the actor’s name fraudulently. "Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes," the statement read.

This announcement comes as a direct response to rising concerns about the circulation of fake promotional materials for Salman Khan's supposed US concerts, leaving many fans vulnerable to ticket scams.

In addition to addressing the false claims about the US tour, Salman Khan continues to stay busy with multiple projects. The actor was recently seen with Maharashtra Chief Minister at a Ganpati festival.

On the work front, Salman is currently filming Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. His most recent release was Tiger 3, featuring co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: Salman Khan joins Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s residence, see pics

