This year has been exhilarating for Bollywood fans, with several films making a grand return to theatres. Adding to the excitement, Tum Bin is set to make its highly anticipated comeback on September 20, 2024. Originally released on June 24, 2001, this beloved film, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik, and Raqesh Bapat.

Tum Bin is all set to make a big screen comeback in September

Known as a tale of love, redemption, and second chances, it left a lasting impression with its evocative storytelling and memorable soundtrack. Its re-release promises to rekindle the romance and nostalgia that captivated audiences over two decades ago. For the unversed, Tum Bin is about a man seeking redemption by rebuilding a collapsed company and winning over the deceased's fiancée, facing dramatic complications and emotional revelations that lead to a heartfelt resolution. Tum Bin also stars Vikram Gokhale, Amrita Prakash, Dina Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Navneet Nishan, among others in supporting roles.

Apart from impressing the audience with its emotional plotline, Tum Bin was also known as the musical hit of the year with several big names like Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the late Jagjit Singh, K.S. Chitra, Udit Narayan, and others collaborating for its musical album that was primarily composed by Nikhil-Vinay and lyrics mostly penned by Faaiz Anwar. This re-release aims at offering both long-time fans and new viewers a chance to experience this poignant narrative once again.

Interestingly, the Bollywood film was also remade in Telugu called Ela Cheppanu starring Shriya Saran and Tarun in 2003.

Also Read: 22 Years of Tum Bin EXCLUSIVE: “We STRUGGLED to get theatres because of Lagaan, Gadar. 2 weeks after my film came Yaadein. Dil Chahta Hai was to release a month later. Amid so many big films, a small film like ours made its way to the cinemas” – Anubhav Sinha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.