After the assassination of influential political figure Baba Siddiqui, the security for the Khan family has been immensely beefed up. Meanwhile, the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to issue death threats to Salman Khan, who has now decided to refrain from making too many public appearances. Amid all this, Bishnoi community have held a protest where they have been burning effigies of Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s community burns effigies of Salman Khan and Salim Khan to make a statement

According to current reports, members of the Bishnoi community gathered on Saturday in Jaipur to showcase their anger towards the statement made by Salim Khan insisting his son’s innocence in the 1998 blackbuck killing case. The community members were seen burning effigies of the superstar and his father and even released a statement regarding the same. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the statement read, "We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries, including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community, were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement. We will make all-out efforts to ensure justice was delivered in the Blackbuck case. We will also protest by taking to the streets”.

Coming to the statement made by Salim Khan, the writer-poet had said that his son would never hurt an animal when he opened up about the 1998 blackbuck killing case. Despite the superstar being acquitted, the Bishnoi community not only continues to hold him responsible but have also threatened them to issue an apology since blackbucks are considered extremely sacred by their communitu.

Not too long ago, Salman Khan and Salim Khan approached the Mumbai police after they received random threats which were later reported to be from Lawrence Bishnoi. Furthermore, in April, the Khan family underwent trauma when their building Galaxy apartment was attacked by two shooters. Followed by this and the demise of Baba Siddique, the Khan family have been promised high-level security in order to safeguard their lives.

