Sanjay Leela Bhansali has pulled off a casting coup by getting together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt together. Touted to be a love triangle, Love and War marks the reunion of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2007 dud, Saawariya. SLB was all set to start shooting for Love And War from October 10, but the latest we hear is that the film has been delayed by 2 months.

SCOOP: Love & War delayed to December due to set damage in Mumbai rains; Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets more time for scripting

According to sources close to the development, the heavy rains in Mumbai have delayed the shoot of Love And War by 2 months and the film will now begin by November end/early December. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali films spell grandeur and he wants them to look a certain way. Due to the Mumbai rains, the set construction kept getting delayed. When they finally started the work, the set was damaged due to the impact of rains earlier in the month in the city," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that SLB in the meantime is seeing this as a blessing in disguise. "SLB is getting more time to work on the script and music of Love And War. He will be doing more workshops with the trio of RK, Alia, and Vicky, while developing the script better with music. New timelines are being chalked out now," the source informed us further.

Love And War is set to be an Eid 2026 release!

