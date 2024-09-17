comscore
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War secures record deals – Rs. 130 crore with Netflix for streaming rights; Rs. 35 crore with Saregama, Rs. 50 crore for TV: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Love & War has been pushed to March 2026 release.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to venture into solo production for his upcoming epic period drama, Love & War. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is slated to begin production early next month. Bhansali's decision to self-produce the film comes on the heels of the successful launch of his web series debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on Netflix. Riding on the wave of this success, Bhansali has reportedly inked a substantial post-theatrical deal with the streaming giant.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War secures record deals – Rs. 130 crore with Netflix for streaming rights; Rs. 35 crore with Saregama, Rs. 50 crore for TV: Report

As per a report in Mid-day, industry sources have revealed that Netflix has committed a base price of Rs. 130 crore for the streaming rights of Love & War. However, the final figure is expected to increase based on the film's box-office performance. In addition to the Netflix deal, Bhansali has also secured a lucrative music rights agreement with Saregama for an estimated Rs. 35 crore. Furthermore, Bhansali is in advanced negotiations with a leading television network for the satellite rights, with the estimated value of the deal hovering around Rs. 50 crore.

The ambitious period drama, Love & War, is estimated to have a production budget of approximately Rs. 200 crore, excluding the remuneration of the lead actors. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly opted for back-end deals with Bhansali, meaning their fees will be tied to the film's theatrical performance. Ranbir Kapoor, in particular, is said to have secured a significant share of the theatrical revenue.

Love & War has been pushed to March 2026 release.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer Love and War to release on March 20, 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

