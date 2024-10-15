In an unexpected turn of events, actor Saqib Saleem, who was slated to be a part of the grand trailer launch for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, decided to skip the highly anticipated event. The actor’s absence at the launch, held today, raised eyebrows, and industry sources suggest the reason behind his decision lies in his diminished role in the trailer of the upcoming series.

Was Saqib Saleem snubbed in Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer? Actor shares mysterious post after skipping launch

Initially, Saqib was supposed to feature prominently in the trailer, but to his dismay, he appeared in just a few fleeting scenes. According to well-placed insiders, the makers of Citadel: Hiey Bunny chose to edit a significant portion of his role, leaving the same on the editing floor. This development reportedly took the actor by surprise, as he had expected to play a more crucial part in the series' trailer narrative.

Following the perceived slight, Saqib took to Instagram, where he shared a cryptic post that many believe is a subtle dig at the streaming platform and the show's creators. The post featured a picture of him with the caption, "Home alone n reading." But what truly caught attention was the highlighted sentence in the accompanying image, which read: “Regardless of whether your circumstances are favourable or adverse, the important thing is to move through them graciously."

Fans and industry watchers alike have interpreted this as a quiet but clear expression of Saqib’s feelings about his reduced role in the trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny. While the actor has not publicly commented on the matter, the timing of his post has led many to speculate about his frustration.

Saqib Saleem was expected to join the high-profile cast at the event, which celebrated the launch of the much-anticipated Indian adaptation of Citadel, but his absence, combined with the social media post, seems to point towards a deeper dissatisfaction. Whether this will prompt further developments or public clarification remains to be seen.

As the buzz around Citadel: Honey Bunny continues to build, Saqib’s next move will certainly be something to watch, especially if he chooses to address the issue directly.

