Earlier in the year, we were the first to inform our esteemed readers that Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have locked Kiara Advani as the female lead of Don 3. And now, we exclusively bring to you the inside story of this casting coup for the first-ever Don Universe Film. According to sources close to the development, it was a pick between Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani for Don 3.

"Farhan Akhtar had short-listed two girls for Don 3, and it was Ranveer Singh who was very keen to have Kiara Advani on board. The two share a very comfortable bond off-screen and Ranveer felt that the off-screen bond would transform beautifully on the screen. Farhan then went to Kiara Advani and pitched her character," a source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively.

The source further added that Kiara Advani has charged premium pricing for Don 3. The makers were more than happy to give her the biggest paycheque to date. "Kiara Advani has charged Rs. 13 crores to come on board Don 3. It's the biggest that she charged to date and the actress is all charged up to prep for the big-scale action scenes of Don 3. The amount that Kiara has fetched for Don 3 is almost 50 percent higher than what she is getting for another action film, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and JR. NTR," the source told us further.

Don 3 is slated to go on floors in August with a big schedule and will hit the big screen in 2025.

