Earlier in February 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar plan to take the third installment of Don on floors by August 2024. A week ago, Kiara Advani was officially announced as the leading lady of Don 3, presumably playing Roma. Now, the makers are planning to begin work on the project by next month with action training with experts from Thailand.

Don 3: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to begin action training in March with experts from Thailand – Report

As per a report in Mid-Day, a source revealed, “Ranveer and Kiara will start their physical prep, beginning with agility training, from late March. Experts in martial arts from Thailand have been roped in.” Farhan Akhtar is keen on amping up the action quotient in the film.

The source added, “In the last few years, Hindi cinema has seen every type of stylized action— from War [2019] to Pathaan [2023] and Fighter. So, Farhan wants to make the action syntax fresh. He has had several meetings with action choreographers from India and other countries to discuss the possibilities. He wants the palette to be different from whatever the tentpole movies have offered in recent years.”

Earlier in February 2024, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is currently in the casting stage. It’s 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film from August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience.”

Just a few days ago, we also reported the massive budget of the film. According to a source close to the project, Don 3 will be the most expensive Don film. “Don 1 and Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan were made on decent budgets, but with Don 3, Farhan Akhtar aims to make a global film. The vision with Don 3 is not just to compete with action films of India, but also to go global on the scale front. Don 3 is Farhan's attempt to make a global action thriller and no one better than Ranveer Singh to spearhead the franchise in the new era,” the source said.

Don 3 will be made on a budget of Rs. 275 crore, not taking into account the print and publicity expenses. “The action has been visualized in a way that Don 3 stands tall against the Spy Universe. However, what separates Don 3 from other action films of India is the protagonist, who has shades of negative elements,” the source told us further.

The first film in the franchise Don, which released in 2006 and was produced by Excel Entertainment, was the remake of director Chandra Barot’s classic Don, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and was released in 1978. Don 2 was the sequel to the 2006 movie and it took the story of the dreaded Don forward.

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.