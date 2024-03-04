Content creator, actress and climate activist, Prajakta Koli who is currently shooting for Mismatched 3 will lend her voice to the world’s first non-profit film series titled ‘She Creates Change’ that aims to drive gender equality and literacy in low-income communities with the belief that educated women can change the world. Curated by global education nonprofit Room to Read, the six-episode short film series narrates the stories of six girls hailing from historically low-income communities in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Vietnam who confront diverse challenges unique to their lives and learn how to harness their inner strength and advocate for themselves and change their futures using particular life skills. The series which combines animation and live-action documentary addresses themes like climate justice, financial literacy, food insecurity, child marriage, discrimination, menstruation and sexual harassment. The project also features voiceovers from prominent actors and advocates from across the world including Freida Pinto, Charithra Chandran, Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Amita Suman, Amrita Acharia and Quyen Ngo.

Prajakta Koli, Freida Pinto, Charithra Chandran to lend voices to the series ‘She Creates Change’ that aims to drive gender equality

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the film series through its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery will premiere on March 8, 15 and 22 to audiences in Asia and will be showcased as an official selection at the Tribeca Festival, Manchester Animation Festival, London Short Film Festival and the British Animation Awards later this year.

As per Deadline, Prajakta Koli states, “As the voice of Dewmini, a character deeply rooted in climate advocacy and girls' education and empowerment, I am profoundly honoured to be part of 'She Creates Change.' This film beautifully captures the diverse journeys of young girls from various regions, emphasizing the pivotal role of education in shaping their futures. Every girl deserves access to quality education and the chance to flourish. Through Dewmini's narrative, intertwined with themes of climate advocacy, we aim to spark meaningful conversations and drive action towards ensuring every girl's right to education. I am proud to contribute to such an impactful project and look forward to audiences experiencing these compelling stories on International Women's Day, March 8th."

Frieda Pinto states, “The path to a gender-equal world is being paved by Room to Read. Through its programmes and ground-breaking content including She Creates Change, Room to Read demonstrates exactly what can—and does—happen when young women are supported to learn and imagine their own futures. She Creates Change is a poignant call to action for us all to increase our investment in girls’ education.”

Geetha Murali, CEO, Room to Read, "Through She Creates Change, Room to Read aims to reach all 432 million adolescent girls in the world with content that will help them surmount challenges and discover their own power to shape their futures. We are incredibly grateful for Prajakta Koli’s shared commitment to accelerating equality for young women and are honored to have partnered with creative talent like her, who have made She Creates Change approachable and inspirational to a large number of girls. Through this project, we are collectively helping girls develop skills, identify accessible role models and catalyze the dignity they need to overcome limiting gender norms.”

She Creates Change is backed by an all women-led creative team. To produce the film series, Nexus Studios — winner of the Academy Award, BAFTA, Emmy, Cannes Grand Prix and The Grammy — curated a team of diverse women directors from around the world for the animation direction, including Oscar nominee Siqi Song, Bonnie Taylor Forsyth, Claudia Chinyere Akole, Hannah Lau-Walker, Neeraja Raj and Prashanti Aswani,. Emmy-winner Martha Adams serves as series director and alongside Ian Blei, as series producer. Executive producers are Oscar-winner Brenda Chapman, Freida Pinto, Dr. Geetha Murali and veteran screenwriter and director Jill Culton. Karun Mungai performs the original song ‘Who I Am’ written by Warsan Shire and composed by Lucie Treacher. Moonshine Pictures led live action production with production support by Cineflix Media Inc. Sound and music production was provided by Brain Audio. She Creates Change was made possible with generous support from the Troper Wojcicki Foundation, Comic Relief US and Tatch. The project is funded by Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube.

She Creates Change has support from the Troper Wojcicki Foundation, Comic Relief U.S. and Tatcha. Episodes will air on the Discovery Asia channel in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and on the TLC and Discovery+ India channels in Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

