Popular actor Varun Tej Konidela made his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine in which he essayed the role of an air force, leaving his fans impressed. After its theatrical release, we hear that the makers have now sold the digital rights of the film to Prime Video for its streaming. Moreover, sources have revealed that the non-theatrical rights for the Varun Tej film have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 50 crores.

According to the sources, the budget of the film was Rs. 43 crores, so Operation Valentine is expected to have made a profit, even without considering its box office numbers. For the unversed, non-theatrical rights of the film also comprise of the satellite, digital, audio, and other rights for all languages. A source close to the production has confirmed the details and added, “Operation Valentine team is very excited as they are already in profit after selling the satellite, digital streaming rights, and music rights for 50crores. This over arches the budget of the film, which is Rs. 40 crores.”

Speaking of the film, Operation Valentine is inspired by real life events and is expected to be a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer. It aims at showcasing the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film is produced under the banner Sony Pictures International Production and Renaissance Pictures. Also co-starring Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, Paresh Pahuja, Shataf Figar, Sampath Raj, among others, the film released in theatres on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

