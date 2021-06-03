As Karan Johar put his ambitious period drama, Takht on the back burner, the ace director started working on a light hearted romantic comedy. He pitched it to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who readily agreed to be a part of Karan's romantic world. While the film was all set to go on the floors in the month of May, the Covid pandemic put water on the plans of the director. Bollywood Hungama has some inside scoop on this romantic comedy titled Prem Kahani.

"The makers were on the lookout for a quirky yet relatable title and that's when they zeroed in on Prem Kahani. The film is essentially a love story of two completely opposite characters, and the audience will get a glimpse of vintage Karan Johar, whose films at one point, were just meant to spread happiness, and take the audience in a fairy tale world," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The prep work for the film has already begun, as Karan and his writing partners have locked the script and dialogue draft. "The first step is to get the crew vaccinated, and this will be followed by getting on the sets to kick off the first schedule. It's all work in progress with set designing and other aspects being looked after in isolation. The music settings have also begun, as being a romantic saga, there lies ample of scope for good music," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, there is an exciting ensemble on board the film. Prem Kahani would mark Karan's return to direction, four years after his Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "Though a love story, this one is in a completely different space. While ADHM was intense, this one has ample comedy and fits in the definition of rom-coms that Bollywood, especially, the ones Dharma Productions is known for."

Also Read: Singham and Simmba make an action packed 30 minute appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.