The trade has pinned all their hopes on Rohit Shetty’s directorial, Sooryavanshi to revive the theatrical business for Bollywood. The director takes his cop universe forward with Akshay Kumar joining the existing players, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While there have been speculations in ample detail about the film taking the direct to digital route, the makers have managed to hold on to their film for a theatrical release for over a year. While the industry still continues to discuss the release model of Sooryavanshi, Bollywood Hungama has got an exclusive scoop about this action packed entertainer.

“This is the starting point of a crossover between three giants, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi portrayed by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. While the film is an out and out Akshay Kumar show, Ajay and Ranveer make a smashing appearance in the extended climax of the film. Contrary to the speculation, it’s not a guest appearance but a well churned out extended cameo for both Singham and Simmba in Sooryavanshi,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking more about the run time of the two super cops in this tale of stopping terror activity in Mumbai, the source added, “They are in the film for at-least 30 minutes. It’s the extended climax featuring the three cops, which is said to be the biggest highlight of the film and the narrative of the film reaches a different peak once Singham comes into picture. While the general tone of the film is inclined towards the serious space, it's the climax that brings in a certain amount of light hearted moments too.”

An update on the release status of this Akshay Kumar film is expected by the middle of June.

