Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.05.2021 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Singham and Simmba make an action packed 30 minute appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trade has pinned all their hopes on Rohit Shetty’s directorial, Sooryavanshi to revive the theatrical business for Bollywood. The director takes his cop universe forward with Akshay Kumar joining the existing players, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While there have been speculations in ample detail about the film taking the direct to digital route, the makers have managed to hold on to their film for a theatrical release for over a year. While the industry still continues to discuss the release model of Sooryavanshi, Bollywood Hungama has got an exclusive scoop about this action packed entertainer.

Singham and Simmba make an action packed 30 minute appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

“This is the starting point of a crossover between three giants, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi portrayed by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. While the film is an out and out Akshay Kumar show, Ajay and Ranveer make a smashing appearance in the extended climax of the film. Contrary to the speculation, it’s not a guest appearance but a well churned out extended cameo for both Singham and Simmba in Sooryavanshi,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking more about the run time of the two super cops in this tale of stopping terror activity in Mumbai, the source added, “They are in the film for at-least 30 minutes. It’s the extended climax featuring the three cops, which is said to be the biggest highlight of the film and the narrative of the film reaches a different peak once Singham comes into picture. While the general tone of the film is inclined towards the serious space, it's the climax that brings in a certain amount of light hearted moments too.”

An update on the release status of this Akshay Kumar film is expected by the middle of June.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom to clash on Independence Day? Akshay Kumar responds

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“Waqt ka takaaza hai,” Dharmendra on the…

Apne 2 shoot postponed; filmmaker Anil…

Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani to host LOL Hasse…

Arshad Warsi takes the first dose of…

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Sunny Deol’s younger son…

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajvir Deol to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification