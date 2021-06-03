Bollywood Hungama

Taylor Swift joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana in David O’ Russell’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift is the latest star to come on board for filmmaker David O Russell's next project. The previously announced major star cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana.

Taylor Swift joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana in David O' Russell's next

According to Variety, “The title of the film as well as plot details has been kept under wraps. It already completed production, with Disney’s 20th Century Studios releasing the movie on a yet-to-be-determined date.”

The 11-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift made her debut from ensemble rom-com Valentine's Day and recently has starred in her own Netflix documentary titled Miss Americana. She also starred in the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. In the past year, she released two albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ and this year, she dropped her new version of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

Also Read: Full version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ from ‘1989’ album featured in Spirit Untamed movie

