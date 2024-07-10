comscore
Kalki 2898 AD Chandu Champion Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Indian 2 Stree 2 Munjya
Bollywood News

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Karan Johar directed Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s passion in ‘Jaanam’

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bad Newz is among the most awaited films of July 2024 and the Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk film has been trending on social media ever since its launch. While the trailer spiked excited for the hilarious concept, the first song, 'Tauba Tauba' is topping all charts. And now, we have another exclusive scoop to create more excitement for the film.

SCOOP: Karan Johar directed Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s passion in ‘Jaanam’

Our sources close to the film have confirmed that Karan Johar was on the sets during the shoot of 'Jaanam'. "'Jaanam' was a very passionate song and Karan was on the set throughout to ensure that the leading actors - Vicky and Triptii - feel comfortable during the intimate scenes. Karan believes in the safety and security of his actors and was also behind the camera to co-direct the song," the source informed Bollywood Hungama .

According to a source, 'Jaanam' song was shot earlier in the year, and the entire team is confident that the song will create even more excitement for Bad Newz. "The song spells love, a funda that Dharma Cinema stands for. It's a passionate way to express love, portrayed on the spectacle with right and safe shoot environment," the source informed us further

Bad Newz is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Anand Tiwari. The film releases on July 19. 2024.

Also Read: Bad Newz actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri set screens ablaze with their chemistry in ‘Jaanam’

More Pages: Bad Newz Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

