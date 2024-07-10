IFFM 2024 nominations revealed: Jawan, Chandu Champion, 12th Fail lead the pack; OTT series like Made in Heaven 2, Kohrra also shine

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 returns with its 15th edition, announcing the most anticipated nominations of the year. As one of the largest Indian film festivals held on foreign soil, IFFM nominations are year on year an indication of the diversity and depth of the content from across India.

The IFFM, backed and presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, is an annual celebration of Indian cinema, showcasing the best films, digital series, and talents from India. The festival aims to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema on an international stage. This year, the festival is set to commence on August 15 and conclude on August 25. The IFFM awards have become the flagship awards of the yearly award season, embodying the spirit of inclusion, diversity, languages, scale, and genres.

Star-studded lineup and anticipated Awards

This year, the festival will see the King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, competing with some of the best talents across languages for the Best Actor category, including Vikrant Massey, Fahadh Faasil, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Mithun Chakraborty. Similarly, actress Alia Bhatt will be vying for the coveted Best Actress category alongside the immensely talented Jyothika and Parvathy Thiruvothu, and emerging talents from Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta. In the OTT category, shows and talents from series including Heeramandi, Poacher, and Made In Heaven Season 2 will be competing for the win.

Anticipation for the Gala Night

The winners of the prestigious IFFM 2024 Awards will be announced during the festival at their annual gala night on August 16, hosted at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

Film Nominations

Best Film:

1. 12th Fail (Hindi)

2. Amar Singh Chamkila (Hindi)

3. Chandu Champion (Hindi)

4. Dunki (Hindi)

5. Jawan (Hindi)

6. Maharaja (Tamil)

7. Premalu (Malayalam)

8. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi)

Best Film - Critics Choice:

1. Dear Jassi (Punjabi)

2. Girls Will Be Girls (English/Hindi)

3. Kaathal - The Core (Malayalam)

4. Kabuliwala (Bengali)

5. Laapataa Ladies (Hindi)

6. Rapture (Garo)

7. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A (Kannada)

8. Thadavu (The Sentence) (Malayalam)

Individual Nominations

Best Actor:

1. Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Fahadh Faasil - Aavesham

3. Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion

4. Mammootty - Kaathal - The Core

5. Mithun Chakraborty - Kabuliwala

6. Ranveer Singh - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

7. Shah Rukh Khan - Dunki & Jawan

8. Sparsh Shrivastava - Laapataa Ladies

9. Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur

10. Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail

Best Actress:

1. Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

2. Alizeh Agnihotri - Farrey

3. Beena R Chandran - Thadavu (The Sentence)

4. Jyothika - Kaathal - The Core

5. Nitanshi Goel - Laapataa Ladies

6. Parvathy Thiruvothu - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

7. Pratibha Ranta - Laapataa Ladies

8. Preeti Panigrahi - Girls will be Girls

9. Sanya Malhotra - Mrs

10. Swathi Reddy - Month of Madhu

Best Director:

1. Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Kabir Khan - Chandu Champion

3. Karan Johar - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

4. Nithilan Saminathan - Maharaja

5. Rahul Sadasivan - Bramayugam

6. Rajkumar Hirani - Dunki

7. Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

Best Director - Critics Choice:

1. Christo Tomy - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

2. Diwa Shah - Bahadur - The Brave

3. Dominic Sangma - Rimdogittanga (Rapture)

4. Hemanth Rao - Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A

5. Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

6. Saurav Rai - Guras

7. Shuchi Talati - Girls will be Girls

8. Sumanth Bhat - Mithya

OTT and Documentary Nominations

Best OTT Show:

1. Dhootha (Telugu)

2. Heeramandi (Hindi)

3. Kohrra (Hindi)

4. Made in Heaven 2 (Hindi)

5. Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)

6. Poacher (Malayalam)

7. The Railway Men (Hindi)

Best Actor OTT:

1. Arjun Mathur - Made in Heaven 2

2. Babil Khan - The Railway Men

3. Gulshan Devaiah - Guns & Gulaabs

4. Jitendra Kumar - Panchayat Season 3

5. Naveen Chandra - Inspector Rishi

6. R. Madhavan - The Railway Men

7. Roshan Mathew - Poacher

8. Suvinder Vicky - Kohrra

Best Actress OTT:

1. Harleen Sethi - Kohrra

2. Karishma Tanna - Scoop

3. Neena Gupta - Panchayat Season 3

4. Nimisha Sajayan - Poacher

5. Parvathy Thiruvothu - Dhootha

6. Shriya Pilgaonkar - The Broken News 2

7. Sobhita Dhulipala - Made in Heaven 2

Best Documentary:

1. Farming the Revolution

2. Flickering Lights

3. Headhunting to Beatboxing

4. Indi(r)a’s Emergency

5. Insides and Outsides

6. Trolley Times

Best Film – Subcontinent:

1. Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) - Bangladesh

2. Paradise - Sri Lanka

3. The Monk and the Gun - Bhutan

4. The Red Suitcase - Nepal

5. Wakhri (One of a Kind) - Pakistan

The IFFM 2024 promises to be a grand celebration of Indian cinema, bringing together diverse talents and captivating stories from across the nation.

