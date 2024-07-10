Interestingly, the Bollywood star’s film Khel Khel Mein featuring an ensemble cast will also be releasing on the same day.

With audiences eagerly waiting to see the trio of Vicky, Jana, and Bittu aka Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, dealing with yet another horror crisis in their town along with Shraddha Kapoor joining them, Stree 2 has much anticipation surrounding it. While audiences are also expecting some interesting cameos in the film, another name has been added to the list. It is none other than Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar to feature in a cameo in Stree 2, reveal reports

Sources confirm Akshay Kumar’s special appearance

According to a Hindustan Times report, Akshay Kumar will be doing a cameo in Stree 2 but there has been no confirmation from the makers of the actor. Furthermore, details of the scene too has been kept under wraps. A source confirmed the news and added, “Yes it’s true. Akshay has a cameo in the Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The makers felt his comedy timing is impeccable, and his presence even for a few minutes will elevate that particular sequence.”

Apart from Akshay, the film also boasts of other cameos

Audiences would be aware that Varun Dhawan will be making a brief appearance as Bhediya since he is a part of the ambitious horror comedy universe of Dinesh Vijan. Besides him, a clip of Tamannaah Bhatia from the film has gone viral which further showcases that the actress too has a cameo in the upcoming venture.

Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein to clash

Marking the return of 2018 franchise, Stree 2 will see the villagers of Chanderi dealing with another horror crisis. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated for release on August 15. Interestingly, another comedy titled Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar along with an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal is also slated for release on the same day.

