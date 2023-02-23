comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.02.2023 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Inside details of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film titled Sarzameen

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Inside details of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film titled Sarzameen

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Inside details of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film titled Sarzameen
By Subhash K. Jha -

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has not opted for a conventional boy-meet-girl debut. Ibrahim’s debut film entitled Sarzameen features Ibrahim as a soldier. The film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is being directed by actor Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

SCOOP Inside details of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film titled Sarzameen

SCOOP: Inside details of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film titled Sarzameen

Interestingly Ibrahim doesn’t have a leading lady in his debut film. Explaining the unconventionality of the character a source close to the development says, “Sarzameen is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge.”

Sarzameen also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves for his first shoot today; here are the details

More Pages: Sarzameen Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran band Backstreet Boys to return to…

BREAKING: Selfiee passed with U/A…

BH Style Icons 2023: Neeti Mohan to perform…

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana roped in…

Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record…

Tiger Shroff starrer Pooja Entertainment's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification