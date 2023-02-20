Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan starts shooting for his debut film being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, later this week. He leaves for Kullu-Manali today, February 20, where director Kayoze Irani is already stationed with the crew preparing for the lengthy schedule.

In the film, Ibrahim plays a soldier. He has been preparing for the role for the past six months. A source very close to the project informs, “Ibrahim is far more committed to his project than his father Saif was at the beginning of his career. Ibrahim has been in preparation for the longest time. He has been on a strict diet regime and physical training for months now. As he leaves for the shooting he is fully equipped to handle his complex role.”

The film is directed by Boman Irani’s talented son Kayoze Irani who has been closely associated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ever since he played a small role in Student Of The Year in 2016. Kayoze also directed the segment entitled Ankahee in Dharma Productions’ omnibus Ankahee Dastaan.

Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar was supposed to launch Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan. But before he could zero in on the right vehicle she made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. With Karan’s blessings, of course.

