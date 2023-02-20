comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.02.2023 | 4:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves for his first shoot today; here are the details

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves for his first shoot today; here are the details

en Bollywood News Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves for his first shoot today; here are the details
By Subhash K. Jha -

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan starts shooting for his debut film being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, later this week. He leaves for Kullu-Manali today, February 20, where director Kayoze Irani is already stationed with the crew preparing for the lengthy schedule.

Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves for his first shoot today; here are the details

In the film, Ibrahim plays a soldier. He has been preparing for the role for the past six months. A source very close to the project informs, “Ibrahim is far more committed to his project than his father Saif was at the beginning of his career. Ibrahim has been in preparation for the longest time. He has been on a strict diet regime and physical training for months now. As he leaves for the shooting he is fully equipped to handle his complex role.”

The film is directed by Boman Irani’s talented son Kayoze Irani who has been closely associated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ever since he played a small role in Student Of The Year in 2016. Kayoze also directed the segment entitled Ankahee in Dharma Productions’ omnibus Ankahee Dastaan.

Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar was supposed to launch Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan. But before he could zero in on the right vehicle she made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. With Karan’s blessings, of course.

Also Read: Kajol reunites with Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions after 12 years for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Cinemas to celebrate Pathaan Week from…

SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed…

Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan gets challan for…

Jaideep Ahlawat felt bad about An Action…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist…

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification