Vishesh Films and T-Series came up with the sequel to their 1990 musical hit Aashiqui titled Aashiqui 2 after over 20 years. The first film starred Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal while the sequel had Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The third film in the franchise, titled Aashiqui 3, will see Kartik Aaryan as the leading man.

There have been a lot of speculations on the actress who would be starring opposite Kartik with the media carrying a few names in recent times. But now Bollywood Hungama has come to know that the makers are in talks with Sara Ali Khan to be cast as the leading lady opposite Kartik in Aashiqui 3.

If Sara comes on board, this will be the second time that Sara and Kartik will be cast opposite each other after Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2020. We have also learnt that the makers are also looking to cast another female actor as the third lead. The hunt for the same is also currently on.

Kartik was last seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, which released just last week. As far as his other forthcoming films are concerned, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he is starring opposite Kiara Advani, and an untitled project with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

