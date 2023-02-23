comscore

Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to join the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer: Report

As per the latest media report, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seen playing pivotal roles in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After tons of rumours of Kartik Aaryan joining the star cast of Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar publicly accepted that he backed out from the film. But recently, the OG Hera Pheri trio of Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal started shooting for the third instalment. While a section of fans is still rejoicing the news, there is another big news coming in for another Akshay Kumar-led franchise, Welcome. For the unversed, released in 2007, Welcome was one of the biggest laugh riots of that year.

Besides him, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and Katrina Kaif. Later, in 2015, Welcome Back, the sequel, saw Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal reprise their roles, along with Shruti Haasan, John Abraham, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah joining the star cast.

The upcoming part, which was earlier titled Welcome To The Jungle, will be called Welcome 3. If a report by Times Of India is something to go by, then the forthcoming Firoz Nadiadwala-produced movie will have Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi leading from the front along with Akshay Kumar. The report further added that the film is expected to start rolling either during the last leg of Hera Pheri 3 or as soon as it hits the theatres. Meanwhile, the director of Welcome 3 is yet to be finalised.

Coming back to Akshay, as mentioned above, he has, reportedly, started shooting for Hera Pheri 3. Meanwhile, the release of his film Selfiee is around the corner. The project, also headlined by Emraan Hashmi, is slated to release on February 24. It is an official Hindi remake of a Malyalam-language film, Driving Licence, which was released in 2019. The star cast also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty while Mrunal Thakur has a cameo in the Raj Mehta directorial.

Also Read: REVEALED: HURT by Akshay Kumar’s statements on Hera Pheri 3, Firoz Nadaidwala decides to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 as well without Akshay

