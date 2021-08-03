Actor Tamannaah, who is one of the top actors of the south film industry is the current hot property in Bollywood. From what we hear, the filmmakers are lining up to sign the actress on the dotted line.

As per the reports, Dinesh Vijan has signed Tamannaah for the upcoming Maddock Films' Hindi web series. If sources are anything to go by, the south sensation will have an authored-backed role in the project, and she will kickstart the shoot for the same later this month in Mumbai.

Interestingly, a source spotted the superstar outside the Maddock Films office recently, making the speculations grow even stronger.

