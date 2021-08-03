Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.08.2021 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

SCOOP: Dinesh Vijan signs Tamannaah for Maddock Films’ next web show

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Tamannaah, who is one of the top actors of the south film industry is the current hot property in Bollywood. From what we hear, the filmmakers are lining up to sign the actress on the dotted line.

SCOOP: Dinesh Vijan signs Tamannaah for Maddock Films' next web show

As per the reports, Dinesh Vijan has signed Tamannaah for the upcoming Maddock Films' Hindi web series. If sources are anything to go by, the south sensation will have an authored-backed role in the project, and she will kickstart the shoot for the same later this month in Mumbai.

Interestingly, a source spotted the superstar outside the Maddock Films office recently, making the speculations grow even stronger.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah to shoot a special dance number for the upcoming boxing drama Ghani starring Varun Tej

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif to shoot for the biggest…

Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot;…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif amp up…

SCOOP: John Abraham goes lean for Shah Rukh…

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan's Raat…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar in talks for C. Sankaran…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification