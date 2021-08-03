Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.08.2021 | 7:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Actor Gehana Vasisth goes nude on Instagram live; asks if her activity can be categorized as porn

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gehana Vasisth has been in the news of late for her alleged involvement in the pornography case in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested. An FIR was filed against her at the Malwani police station of Mumbai. Now, another video of Gehana has gone viral on social media. She recently held a nude live session on Instagram and wanted to know from the viewers if she was looking vulgar the way she has gone live on Instagram.

Actor Gehana Vasisth goes nude on Instagram live; asks if her activity can be categorized as porn

Gehana started the live by greeting the people watching and immediately asked if she was looking vulgar. She also asked if she was looking cheap and if she is looking in a way which can be considered porn. She questioned if any of her activity can be categorized as porn. Gehana emphasized that she is not wearing anything and asked people to let her know what they think of her activity.

Gehana who is known for Gandii Baat series said that despite the fact that she is not wearing anything people are not counting the video as porn. She said that the videos in which she is covered in clothes are being referred to as porn content. Gehana pointed out the hypocrisy in people accusing her of shooting porn but not calling it porn when she is not wearing anything.

Meanwhile, when the FIR was filed against Gehana she said that it was done because she was talking in support of Raj Kundra. She also said that she has been falsely implicated in the pornography case.

ALSO READ: Gehana Vasisth claims Raj Kundra had plans to launch a new app and cast Shamita Shetty in a movie

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif to shoot for the biggest…

Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot;…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif amp up…

SCOOP: John Abraham goes lean for Shah Rukh…

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan's Raat…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar in talks for C. Sankaran…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification