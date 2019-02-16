Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.02.2019 | 4:54 PM IST

SCOOP! Anil Kapoor – Kunal Khemmu join Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just last month, we had reported that Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur had been roped in for Mohit Suri‘s next directorial venture. While the film is said to be a revenge thriller, we now hear that Mohit has roped in yet another big name for the cast. In fact, the grapevine states that joining Disha and Aditya in the film will be Anil Kapoor.

Confirming the same, a source close to the project says, “Yes, Anil Kapoor has been signed on for the film as well. Though Disha and Aditya will be in lead roles, given Anil’s stature he will also feature in an equally meaty part.” When quizzed for further details of the project, the source continues, “As of now nothing much is known about the said venture except that Mohit is looking at mounting the film later this year in Goa. Being a revenge thriller that features Goa as the backdrop, expect that it will be extensively shot here.”

If that wasn’t all, reports state that Kunal Khemmu who was seen in a special appearance in Simmba and before that in Golmaal Again has also been roped in for the project. Though currently details of each of the actors’ roles are unavailable, given Mohit Suri’s expertise with thrillers, we can’t wait to watch this film.

Also Read: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur to come together for the first time and it is for a Mohit Suri film

