Jio Studios is one of the most significant banners in the Indian film industry. It started its journey with Stree (2018), starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and in five years, it has churned out several memorable films across languages and genres. Tomorrow, that is, on April 12, Jio Studios has organized a grand event at a convention centre in Mumbai and several mediapersons have been invited. The invite doesn’t specify what the event is all about but assures the invitees that it’ll be ‘an evening of celebration and surprises’.

SCOOP: Jio Studios to hold a grand event tomorrow; expected to share exciting updates of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Shahid Kapoor’s film with Ali Abbas Zafar, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2

Bollywood Hungama, however, has found out some interesting details about what tomorrow’s event would consist of. A source told us, “It’ll be more along the lines of the events held by Amazon Prime Video and Netflix last year when they announced their slate of films and shows. Jio Studios has several projects in their kitty. They are expected to make a formal announcement of these movies and web series. As for the films that have already been announced, their sneak peek will be shown and even their release dates will be unveiled.”

The source continued, “A film which is expected to be mentioned is Shahid Kapoor’s film with Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been tentatively titled Bloody Daddy. At the event, it is said that its final title will be unveiled for the first time along with its release date. It is expected to be out straight on digital. Then, The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is now backed by Jio, is expected to be formally announced, hopefully with its star cast. Lastly, a sneak peek or first look of the films of Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s horror universe like Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 and Sharvari Wagh’s Munjha might also be shown to the mediapersons at the event.”

Meanwhile, some more films that might be part of the slate are Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s untitled next, backed by Dinesh Vijan, Radhika Madan-starrer Kacchey Limbu and Paresh Rawal-starrer The Storyteller, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

The source added, “The star cast of each of these films might also come up on the stage to announce their respective films. Also, let’s not forget that Jio Studios has also backed Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Jio, however, is just a release partner. Hence, it’ll be interesting to see whether viewers get to see Dunki’s teaser or any visuals from this highly awaited film, and also if SRK or Rajkumar make it to the event or will this film be skipped at the event.”

Lastly, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha (2022) and Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya (2022) will be released on the Jio Cinema app and their OTT release dates will be announced at a grand event. The source added, “There’s a possibility that these two films and their release dates on the Jio app will also be talked about tomorrow.” If reports are to be believed, while Vikram Vedha will be released on Jio Cinema on May 8, Bhediya will be premiered on April 21.

More Pages: Stree 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.