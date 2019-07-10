Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.07.2019 | 4:00 PM IST

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar to join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Rowdy Rathore 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Together they had created box office dhamaka when in 2012 when Akshay Kumar teamed up for the first time as producer and actor in Rowdy Rathore. The film created box office havoc. The duo is all set to join hands again for a sequel to Rowdy Rathore.

SCOOP Akshay Kumar to join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Rowdy Rathore 2

In fact the idea has been in the pipeline for the longest time. “Lekin Akshay ko phursat kahan? (Where does Akshay have the time)? Sanjay Bhansali has sounded him out on several occasions. When in January 2018 Bhansali and Akshay hosted a press conference to announce that Akshay’s Padman was moving out of January 26 slot to accommodate Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Akshay had jokingly commented that he wanted Rowdy Rathore 2 to be made,” says the source.

Well, the announcement is all set to come true. Apparently, the sequel to Rowdy Rathore will happen in 2020. While the first film was directed by Prabhu Dheva the second Rowdy Rathore would be helmed by another director.

Also Read: Indian Space Research Organization responds to the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal

More Pages: Rowdy Rathore 2 Box Office Collection

