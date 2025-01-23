Monali Thakur clarifies on health news; says, “I am not dealing with breathing issues and I am not admitted to the hospital”

On the morning hours of January 23, news reports started surfacing stating that popular singer Monali Thakur was rushed to the Dinhata Sub-District Hospital followed by a medical emergency in the midst of her performance. However, taking to social media, Thakur has issued a firm clarification where she has denied any such issues, requesting everyone to refrain from spreading ‘false information’. Along with that, she also reassured her concerned fans asserting that she has already returned to Mumbai.

Monali Thakur issues clarification about her health condition on Instagram

Meanwhile, the singer has not denied that her health condition had worsened. Explaining that a small issue was blown out of proportion, Monali addressed the ‘media’ and ‘everyone concerned about her health’ saying, “I hope you're doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information.”

She further went on to speak about her health condition which is said to have been worsened because she was in the process of healing from flu. “I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it.”

Asserting that she has returned to the city, the singer added, “I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time! Let's not make this bigger than it is, especially when there are much more important things to focus on. Thank you so much for your love and support.” She signed off expressing her love and care to her fans and followers.

What did the initial reports say?

Prior to arriving in Mumbai, Monali Thakur was performing at the Dinhata Festival when she reportedly began experiencing breathing difficulties. Eyewitnesses reported that she appeared visibly distressed and had to stop her performance immediately. These reports went on to suggest that the singer was taken to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital with her team apparently acting promptly and the ambulance arriving within minutes. It also insisted that Monali was later transferred to a hospital in Cooch Behar for further medical help.

