Yesterday, on September 8, the much-awaited teaser trailer of Jigra was released digitally and became a talking point. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Vedang Raina, the promo has been appreciated as it shows Alia in a never-before-seen avatar and also the idea of a sister saving her brother adds an interesting touch to the film. Bollywood Hungama has now learned about a fascinating aspect of this intense thriller.

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra is an adaptation of Dharma Productions’ Sanjay Dutt-Sridevi starrer Gumrah

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Jigra is an adaptation of the 1993 film Gumrah. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi and Rahul Roy and was the story of a man who went to insane lengths to save his lover, who was imprisoned in a foreign country. Jigra makers decided to remake Gumrah but with certain modifications. Two of the biggest changes they have made from the story of the original is that here it’s the girl who’s saving the boy. Also, instead of them being lovers, they are siblings.”

The source continued, “Securing the rights of Gumrah wasn’t a problem. After all, it was produced by Dharma Productions, who have also produced Jigra. The scenario reminds one of Dharma Productions’ Agneepath (1990) which was remade by Karan Johar in 2012 with Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles.”

The source also revealed, “Interestingly, Gumrah was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and now his daughter Alia plays the lead in its adaptation.”

Jigra is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misha of Dharma Productions and also Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. It marks the second production for Eternal Sunshine Productions, run by Alia and Shaheen, after Darlings (2022). It is directed by Vasan Bala of Monica O My Darling (2022) fame.

Jigra releases in cinemas on October 11, that is, in the Dussehra week. It is her only release of 2024. Next year, she’s expected to be seen in two films – the YRF Spy Universe flick Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: Vedang Raina steals the show in Jigra teaser trailer with soulful Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

More Pages: Jigra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.