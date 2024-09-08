comscore
Vedang Raina steals the show in Jigra teaser trailer with soulful Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vedang Raina steals the show in Jigra teaser trailer with soulful Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

en Bollywood News Vedang Raina steals the show in Jigra teaser trailer with soulful Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Jigra teaser trailer out, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, showcasing emotional depth and Vedang's musical talent with "Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai."

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated teaser trailer for Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has just been unveiled, and it’s already creating a buzz. The 2.15-second teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s emotional depth and showcases Vedang Raina’s multifaceted talents.

Vedang Raina steals the show in Jigra teaser trailer with soulful Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

In addition to his notable acting performance, Vedang Raina displays his musical prowess in the teaser trailer. His soulful rendition of the classic song ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ adds a poignant and heartfelt layer to the trailer. The song, dedicated to Alia Bhatt’s character, Satya, adds a special touch and an emotional depth to the 2.15 seconds teaser-trailer released by the makers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt)

The teaser effectively captures the essence of Jigra, blending Raina’s musical talent with the film’s dramatic visuals. Alia Bhatt’s presence, combined with Raina’s evocative performance, promises a compelling cinematic experience.

As the film’s release date approaches, this teaser trailer is generating significant excitement among fans and critics alike, highlighting the impressive range of skills both Bhatt and Raina bring to the screen. Keep an eye out for more updates as Jigra gears up for its premiere.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by a distinguished team that includes Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. The film is brought to audiences by Viacom 18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, promising a premier cinematic experience.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt comforts Vedang Raina with cuffed hand in new Jigra poster ahead of trailer launch

More Pages: Jigra Box Office Collection

