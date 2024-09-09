Vikas Sethi’s wife Jhanvi reveals Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor felt unwell in Nashik during family gathering before he passed away in his sleep: “When I went to wake him up…”

The television industry was struck with a wave of grief as news of actor Vikas Sethi's untimely demise spread. Sethi, best known for his roles in popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night in Nashik due to a cardiac arrest. He was 48.

According to his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, the couple was visiting Nashik for a family gathering when the actor experienced some health issues. Despite feeling unwell, Sethi was reluctant to seek medical attention. Tragically, he succumbed to a cardiac arrest during the night. “After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home. When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night (on Saturday) in his sleep due to cardiac arrest,” she told PTI.

The actor's body has been sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and his final rites are scheduled for Monday. Sethi leaves behind his wife and their twin sons.

Beyond his television work, Vikas Sethi also appeared in several films. He was part of the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played the charming Robbie, a potential suitor for Kareena Kapoor's character, Poo. He also featured in other movies like Deewaanapan, Oops, Modh, and iSmart Shankar.

Sethi participated in the fourth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his then-wife, Amita. The couple later parted ways. In 2018, Sethi remarried Janhvi, and in 2021, they welcomed their twin children.

