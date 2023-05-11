Akshay Kumar is a rare star of Bollywood who believes in completing and also releasing multiple films in a year. His last few films didn't work at the box office but his popularity is intact and his upcoming films are being eagerly awaited. One of his next releases is based on a real-life incident that took place in 1989 in a mine. For the longest time, the film has been addressed as Capsule Gill. But Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the final title of the film, as approved by the makers, is different.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s next on the 1989 mining operation titled The Great Indian Rescue

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is now called The Great Indian Rescue. The makers feel that it does justice to the plot of the film. Also, they believe that title mein dum hai. It is based on an incredible real rescue mission and what better title than The Great Indian Rescue.”

The Great Indian Rescue is all set to release in cinemas this year. Trade sources say that this might be Akshay Kumar’s next release after Selfiee, though Soorarai Pottru remake is scheduled for September 1. It now remains to be seen which film releases first in the theatres.

The Great Indian Rescue is based on former additional chief mining engineer, the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of 65 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj of West Bengal, in 1989. The film was shot last year in Yorkshire. Akshay Kumar is seen in a turbaned look in this film and the first look of his character succeeded in grabbing eyeballs.

Besides Akshay Kumar, The Great Indian Rescue also stars Parineeti Chopra and is produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Both Akshay Kumar and Tinu had earlier worked on the 2016 courtroom drama, Rustom (2016).

