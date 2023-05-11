Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Shaakuntalam, which did not fare well with the audience and the box office, is now ready for a digital release. The mythological film will be available for streaming on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Though the movie received negative reviews, it was praised for Samantha's impressive performance as Shaakuntala.

Shaakuntalam, which was released theatrically a month ago, is now set for digital release on Amazon Prime Videos. The announcement of the OTT release was made on social media. The film will be streamed on the platform starting from May 11 in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. This Friday, audiences can enjoy watching Shaakuntalam in the comfort of their own homes. Sharing the poster of the film, the caption read, “get ready to witness an epic and timeless tale of love that transcends all boundaries #ShaakuntalamOnPrime, watch now.”

As soon as the news went live, Samantha’s fans poured their love for the actress in the comments section. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “epic story of mahabharat dynasty,” while another comment read, “Excited to watch.”

The mythological drama was based on Kalidasa's Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The story revolved around an epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant of Mahabharat. Besides Samantha, the film also featured Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others. This was Samantha’s second film after myositis diagnosis.

