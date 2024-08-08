Akshay Kumar is a rare actor who loves to act in multiple films a year across genres. Bollywood Hungama has learned that he has signed the remake of the much-loved 1993 patriotic film, Tirangaa.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz has the rights to Tirangaa. They have decided to remake the film as they feel the subject is massy as well as relevant. Since they have the rights, they thought of making good use of it.”

The source also said, “Akshay Kumar was approached, and he greenlit the project. He has also been given the signing amount.” However, there’s no information yet on who’ll direct the film.

Another source told us, “Though the film’s rights are with Narendra Hirawat, he doesn’t have the rights to the title. The title rights rest with Mehul Kumar, who produced and directed the original film. Mehul Kumar, however, hasn’t parted with the title. As a result, the film might have a different title.”

Bollywood Hungama reached out to Narendra Hirawat but he was unavailable for comment. When we contacted Mehul Kumar, he told us, “Yes, I have the title rights. I have even registered another title called Mission Tirangaa. But the film rights are with Narendra Hirawat.”

He further said, “Mr Narendra Hirawat did approach me for the title. I told him that certain landmark films are best not remade. Today, if you remake Tirangaa, people are immediately going to draw comparisons with Nana Patekar and Raaj Kumar. And if the performances are not up to the mark, then people won’t be impressed. I can still understand if they want to remake a forgotten film. But even today, Tirangaa gets viewership. It is shown on television in foreign lands as well. People staying abroad send me pictures of them watching the film!”

He signed off by saying, “Nevertheless, this is just my opinion. It’s up to the rights holder now.”

Tirangaa also starred Mamta Kulkarni, Varsha Usgaonkar and Harish Kumar. It is the story of a brigadier and a cop who attempt to bring down a dreaded terrorist.

