Payal Rajput, Nanditha Swetha, Ajay Ghosh starrer Mangalavaar to premiere on Zee Cinema on August 9

Payal Rajput, Nanditha Swetha, Ajay Ghosh starrer Mangalavaar to premiere on Zee Cinema on August 9

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zee Cinema has announced the World Television Premiere of Mangalavaar, starring Payal Rajput, Nanditha Swetha, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles this Friday, 9th August.

Payal Rajput said, "As an actor, working on Mangalavaar has been an incredible journey. The story is compelling, and the entire team has put in a tremendous effort to bring it to life. I remember experiencing chills when Director Ajay Bhupathi Sir was narrating the story. Filming for this project was difficult but I was clear in my mind that I am going to give it my all. I'm excited for the audience to experience this film and hope they connect with it as much as we did while making it."

Ajay Bhupathi said, "As someone from a small village, the night backdrop of fields and barren lands always scared me. Since becoming a director, I've wanted to make a film set at night so when the idea for Mangalavaar came to me, my film’s backdrop was perfect. The film is set in a village where crazy incidents occur every Tuesday. It's an engaging narrative and the dedication of the cast and crew has been extraordinary. Reuniting with Payal after RX 100 for this thriller was exciting. We've poured our hearts into this film, and I believe the audience will feel that passion. The story resonates on many levels, and I can't wait for everyone to see it".

 

