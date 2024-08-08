Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, made a significant visit to the revered Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. The actor sought blessings ahead of the film's release, which is scheduled for August 15. A video of Akshay at the dargah has surfaced on social media, showcasing his humble demeanor as he paid his respects.

Akshay Kumar donates money for Haji Ali Dargah renovation ahead of Khel Khel Mein release

Generous Donation for Renovation

In a heartwarming gesture, Akshay Kumar, reportedly, donated Rs 1.21 crore towards the renovation of a section of the Haji Ali Dargah. According to a statement by Mohammad Ahmed Taher, the administrative officer of the Haji Ali Trust, Akshay has taken responsibility for the renovation work. The Trust also honored the actor for his generous contribution.

Akshay, dressed in a denim shirt and jeans, with a white cloth tied on his head as a mark of respect, offered a traditional chadar at the dargah. His visit and contribution have garnered praise from fans and the public alike.

Community Service

Just days before his dargah visit, Akshay Kumar hosted a small langar at his Mumbai residence. Videos that have circulated online show the actor personally distributing food to the needy, while keeping his face partially covered with a mask and cap to avoid drawing undue attention.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein, which promises to be a star-studded affair. The film features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. Khel Khel Mein is set to compete at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated Stree 2 and John Abraham's thriller Vedaa.

