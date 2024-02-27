Nora Fatehi, the singer, dancer, and actress, whose music has already attracted millions of fans and billions of views and streams, has signed a new deal with Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) – her first agreement with a major global record company. The partnership is to promote Nora's global music career, working with teams in the U.S. and across the world, expanding her fanbase through a range of exciting projects and releases. She will remain signed to T-Series, the Indian music label and movie studio, for her Bollywood projects.

Nora Fatehi signs record deal with Warner Music Group: “Want to use my diverse cultural background to create music and dance”

Nora Fatehi said, “I’ve enjoyed great success in my career so far, but this deal is a significant step forward in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career! My ambition is to be a global music star and performer, connecting with fans all over the world. I want to use my diverse cultural background to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I’m excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me fulfil this goal.”

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group, said, “Nora is an extraordinary talent, electric performer, and cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background. Her passion and ambition are infectious and we’re excited to help her reach new audiences, places, and heights across the globe.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, concluded, “I’ve been blown away by Nora’s starpower. She has the creative ability and sheer stamina you need to become one of the world’s biggest artists. We can’t wait to put the global resources of Warner Music at her disposal as she starts the next chapter of her music career.”

Based in India, Nora was born in Toronto, Canada to a family of Moroccan heritage. She first made her name as a Bollywood actress, showing her versatility by appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Fluent in several other languages, including Darija, Arabic, English, and French, she has built a passionate diverse fanbase all around the world, with more than 46 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on Facebook, while her music has generated more than 1.2 billion streams and a whopping 5 billion plus YouTube views on her featured videos.

In 2018, she appeared in the movie Satyameva Jayate, in which she performed a version of the classic Bollywood song “Dilbar,” which generated more than 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release – the first song on YouTube to ever achieve those numbers on the platform. She then recorded and sang an Arabic version of the song, in collaboration with the renowned Moroccan group Fnaïre, expanding her horizons and captivating a broad audience across the Arab world. She went on to become the first Arab-African artist to hit one billion views on a single music video on YouTube.

Nora’s other ventures into international music include notable collaborations with performers such as Tanzanian singer-songwriter Rayvanny for the Afropop track "Pepeta," as well as British singer Zack Knight for the pop song "Dirty Little Secret." She has also released solo tracks, such as "Im Bossy”, while her Bollywood film songs have garnered a total of five billion views on YouTube, such as “O Saki Saki,” “Garmi,” “Dance Meri Rani,” “Manike,” "Kusu Kusu,” and more.

Nora has shone on the global stage at prestigious events, including the historic concert with Fnaïre at the Olympia in Paris in 2020, and her performance at the Global Arena of EXPO 2020 in Dubai. Her participation in the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar added a new dimension to her career, as she shared the stage with celebrated global artists and captivated fans with her impeccable dance moves, singing “Light the Sky,” the FIFA World Cup anthem.

