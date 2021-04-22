On June 29 last year, Disney+ Hotstar made a historic announcement that it’s going to release 7 exciting and star-studded films on its popular streaming platform. Around 3-4 weeks later, the first film of the lot, Dil Bechara, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was released on July 24. This was followed by the comic caper Lootcase on July 31 and the action thriller Khuda Haafiz on August 14. Mahesh Bhatt’s disastrous flick Sadak 2 arrived next on August 28 and then came Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy, Laxmii, on November 9, in the Diwali week. The sixth film, The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month, on April 9.

Now all eyes are on Bhuj – The Pride Of India, the final film of the lineup of Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, it’s a period war saga and its first look and premise have created tremendous curiosity. Fans have been waiting for this one since Ajay’s last film, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (2020), was his biggest hit and his next films seem to be many months away. A source tells us that the wait is soon about to get over. The source says, “The producers and Disney+ Hotstar team have decided to release Bhuj – The Pride Of India on Independence Day 2021. They feel that this is an apt time to bring this film to the audiences as it deals with a fascinating chapter of Indian history. The makers are hoping that the patriotic flavour and Ajay Devgn’s presence would surely get them record streams.”

The Independence Day, that is August 15, falls on Sunday this year. It is expected that Bhuj – The Pride Of India would drop on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, but there’s no confirmation on this at the moment.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Bhuj – The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. It is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and tells the story of how 300 women from a village in Gujarat helped the Indian Air Force in reconstructed the airbase that was destroyed in the bombings. Ajay Devgn plays the part of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

