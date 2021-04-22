Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame has passed away at the age of 66. The composer had tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to the complications from the novel virus.

According to Indian Express, the late music composer's son Sanjeev Rathod said in a statement, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.”

A few days ago, Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai. It was reported that the composer was diabetic and his lungs were affected. In the past few days, he had developed complications due to which he was on a ventilator.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted, "V v sad .. just came to know about the great music director #shravan he left all of us ..due to COVID .. very dear friend n colleague of mine .worked with him in #maharaja Always gave great melodies..my deepest condolences to his family. He will always remain in our hearts. RIP."

V v sad .. just came to knw about the great music director #shravan he left all of us ..due to COVID .. very dear friend n colleague of mine .worked with him in #maharaja Always gave great melodies..my deepest condolences to his family. He will always remain in our hearts. RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/Unop0Kctp8 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 22, 2021

Shravan Rathod was one of the famous composers in the 1990s and early 2000s. Nadeem-Shravan worked on several albums including Aashiqui, Saajan, Sadak, Phool Aur Kaante, Deewana, Raja, Agni Sakshi, Jeet, Pardes among others.

