With the number of cases of COVID-19 increasing on a daily basis, there has been a considerable amount of shortage of beds in the state. While members of the industry have been doing their best from providing financial help to food for COVID warriors, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl’s director Raaj Shaandaliya has decided to provide his Andheri office as a makeshift COVID facility.

He said that his office in Andheri can accommodate 15 beds while maintaining social distancing norms. Taking to his social media, he wrote, “I am giving my Think Ink Picturez office for the care of virus patients. I will do my utmost to provide the necessary requirements.” The director has garnered a lot of appreciation for this power move.

Even though Raaj Shaandaliya is current in Manali, he wants to help out as much as he can in these trying times.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.